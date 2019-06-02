Protester jumps on stage, snatches microphone from Senator Kamala Harris during debate

SAN FRANCISCO -- A protester jumped on stage and tried to take over a MoveOn.org debate with California Senator Kamala Harris Saturday afternoon.
The forum hosts intervened as the man made his way towards the Senator, then took her microphone.
She stepped off stage as the man was grabbed by security and escorted away.
There's no word yet on who he was, but in the video you can see he was wearing a press badge.
