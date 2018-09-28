POLITICS

Protester who confronted Sen. Flake about Kavanaugh vote: 'Everyone had an impact'

EMBED </>More Videos

"This is the result of everyone standing up, everyone who's been telling their stories," Ana Maria Archila told ABC News. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON --
Though the demonstrators who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator over his support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have found themselves in the spotlight for their emotional plea, they're crediting everybody who has spoken up with potentially changing Flake's mind.

"Everyone had an impact, and I think today Maria (Gallagher) and I just happened to be in the right place at the right time to deliver a final strong message to him," Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy in New York City, told ABC News.

"This is the result of everyone standing up - everyone who's been telling their stories and traveling to Washington, D.C., and going to visit their senators," she added.

Archila and Maria Gallagher cornered Flake as he got on an elevator Friday, pleading for him to reconsider his support for the appeals court judge who's been accused of sexual assault when he was a teenager.

EMBED More News Videos

Protesters confronted Senator Jeff Flake as he was headed to the committee room on Capitol Hill moments to vote on confirming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.



"I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me. I didn't tell anyone, and you're telling all women that they don't matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them you are going to ignore them," Gallagher said.

"That's what happened to me, and that's what you are telling all women in America, that they don't matter," she said through tears.

"On Monday, I stood in front of your office," Archila added. "I told the story of my sexual assault. I told it because I recognized in Dr. Ford's story that she is telling the truth. What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit on the Supreme Court."

Flake, cornered in the elevator, shifted between looking at them and looking down. He said, "Thank you," but didn't respond to questions on whether he believed Ford's testimony.



By the end of the day, Flake had reconsidered his support, adding a condition to his promise to vote for Kavanaugh. He'd do so, Flake said, if the vote was delayed a week so the FBI could investigate "credible allegations" against the nominee.

It wasn't clear that the raw, emotional elevator exchange changed Flake's mind by itself, but Flake didn't deny it was one of the factors that made an impression.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughsexual assaultprotestchristine blasey fordsexual misconductsenatesupreme courtu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
POLITICS
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News