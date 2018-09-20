PROTEST

Protests erupt in Sacramento following death of Deputy

Tensions remain high in Sacramento as the death of a Sheriff's Deputy set the stage for a clash between protesters.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Black Lives Matter protesters blocked a road outside a law enforcement convention on Wednesday in Downtown Sacramento.

Many activists laid in make-shift coffins to protest 22-year-old Stephon Clark's death in a police-involved shooting back in March.

Plans for speeches were scrapped at the convention when authorities in riot gear along with police supporters confronted the demonstrators.

Police supporters say they are grieving over the death of Sacramento County Sheriff deputy, Mark Stasyuk, who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

"I'm here in support of the Sheriff's Department in honor of the deputy killed yesterday," Don Jones, former law enforcement said.

"We didn't do anything to that sheriff deputy so to respond to us as a result of what happened to him is a huge racist statement," said Tonya Faison, founder of BLM Sacramento.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration was to mark the six month anniversary of Stephon Clark's death.

Police Body camera footage released by the department showed two officers shooting Clark 20 times in his own backyard.

He was unarmed and holding a cell phone at the time of the shooting.

The investigation into Clark's death continues.
