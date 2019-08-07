Politics

Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's Supreme Court has overturned the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island's governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil.

Wednesday's decision cannot be appealed. But it is expected to unleash new demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don't want her as governor.

Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló while legislators were in recess, and only the House approved his nomination. Pierluisi was then sworn in as governor Friday after Rosselló formally resigned in response to angry street protests.



Puerto Rico's Senate sued to challenge Pierluisi's legitimacy as governor, arguing that its approval was also necessary. The Supreme Court judges ruled in favor of the Senate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Puerto Ricans gather for largest protest yet to oust Gov. Ricardo Rossello
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsscandalgovernoru.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
USA Today HQ evacuated after mistaken report of man with weapon
Hiker dies after falling down mountainside in Madera Co.
Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
Show More
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Man admits dismembering body to cover up another man's crime
Teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
More TOP STORIES News