Colorado radio host says he wanted school shooting to distract from Trump impeachment; Station cancels his show

Chuck Bonniwell made the comments Tuesday on his show "Chuck & Julie," which he co-hosted with his wife Julie Hayden on 710 KNUS, a local talk radio station in Denver.
He began to imply that he wanted a school shooting to drive attention away from the impeachment vote, but his wife quickly interrupted.
"No, no. Don't even say that. Don't even say that. Don't call us. Chuck didn't say that," Hayden said.
Bonniwell then backpedaled, saying he'd prefer a shooting "which no one would be hurt."
A day later, KNUS announced that Bonniwell's show would end immediately.
"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell," the radio station said in a statement.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT:— 710 KNUS Denver (@710KNUS) December 19, 2019
Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.
Denver suburb Littleton is home of Columbine High School, where 13 were killed in a 1999 massacre, and at a nearby movie theater in Aurora, a gunman opened fire during a 2012 screening of the 'Dark Knight Rises," killing 12 and injuring dozens.
ABC News reported that the show's canceling came just hours after the father of another local school shooting victim spoke out.
John Castillo's son Kendrick was killed in May during an attack on STEM School Highlands Ranch south of Denver, and he told ABC News Bonniwell should be fired.
"I'm furious that anybody in media or politics would suggest a school shooting to distract from a presidential impeachment or any other rhetoric in the media," John Castillo said. "This is totally unacceptable inexcusable and wrong."