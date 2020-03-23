Coronavirus

REAL ID deadline will be pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule, which is slated to go into full effect on Oct. 1, requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

Trump did not say what the new deadline was but said it will be announced "very soon."

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdmvcoronavirusreal idu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on California's response to COVID-19
Free educational resources for Central Valley kids stuck at home
Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County
Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Madera County
UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says
Man threatening family members shot by Fresno police officers
144th Fighter Wing helps health care workers during COVID-19 outbreak
All signs point to Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Show More
Merced Co. reports first case of coronavirus
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Madera County's first coronavirus case has recovered, officials say
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Former Fresno State football star Travis Brown tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News