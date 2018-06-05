POLITICS

Rep. Cox promises lively debate with Dem. Newsom over issues affecting California

Democratic Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom was joined by his family as he headed to vote at a Marin County precinct. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Democratic Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom was the front-runner coming into the election and at this point, it appears Newsom may get his wish to face Republican John Cox.

Newsom won the popular vote but this is not a night to declare victory.

Cox is sitting in the all-important second spot with percent of the vote, ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa and Travis Allen.

Cox has been cautiously optimistic throughout the night. An endorsement from President Trump gave him a big boost.

Villaraigosa asked that LA County polls stay open longer because a printing error left over 118,000 voters off polling rosters.

"Well, I think it should be infuriating to the voters and the rest of you. I mean look we've all been here a long time. You expect that in the United States of America and that in Los Angeles County, the largest county in the state, that they would be able to conduct an election without the problems of this magnitude," said Villaraigosa.

"This is only the first half, very promising but we're winning big," said Newsom.

"Gavin Newsom, as I told him during the debate, be careful what you wish for," said Cox.

Cox immediately going on the attack against Newsom.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact that voter registration problem in LA County may impact the election result.
