Congressman Jim Costa returns from Mexico after serving on delegation to Presidential Inauguration

Congressman Jim Costa spoke with members of the media about serving on the congressional delegation to Mexico's Presidential Inauguration.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday afternoon.

"Clearly there is a lot that we can do to improve the well being of the Mexican people but it starts first with Mexico," Rep. Jim Costa said.

Costa says being part of the delegation for Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks to the importance of fostering a relationship between the United States and Mexico.

On social media, Costa wrote about discussing issues surrounding trade, border security, and immigration reform with President Obrador.


He also mentioned meeting with Vice President Mike Pence about the upcoming farm bill and re-authorization of the Win Act.

