While serving as a delegate to #Mexico's presidential inauguration, I discussed issues important to our Valley & nation w/ new President @lopezobrador_, including #trade, #BorderSecurity, working together to improve the lives of the people of the Americas, & #ImmigrationReform. pic.twitter.com/QV0X3myrVS — Rep. Jim Costa (@RepJimCosta) December 2, 2018

I discussed legislation crucial for the future of the Valley & #California - including #trade, the upcoming #FarmBill vote, & the reauthorization of vital #water policy (the #WIINAct) - w/ @VP Mike Pence while representing our nation in #Mexico this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Qwk23HIpGY — Rep. Jim Costa (@RepJimCosta) December 2, 2018

After landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday afternoon.Congressman Jim Costa spoke with members of the media about serving on the congressional delegation to Mexico's Presidential Inauguration."Clearly there is a lot that we can do to improve the well being of the Mexican people but it starts first with Mexico," Rep. Jim Costa said.Costa says being part of the delegation for Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks to the importance of fostering a relationship between the United States and Mexico.On social media, Costa wrote about discussing issues surrounding trade, border security, and immigration reform with President Obrador.He also mentioned meeting with Vice President Mike Pence about the upcoming farm bill and re-authorization of the Win Act.