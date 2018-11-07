VOTE 2018

Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat, defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
ABC News projects Rep. Jim Costa will retain his seat after defeating newcomer Elizabeth Heng.

Rep. Costa has been a longtime politician, who has held the 16th District seat since 2004. He previously served in the California State Assembly from 1978 until 1994, and then in the State Senate from 1994 until 2002.

Some of the issues Rep. Costa says he wants to tackle include fighting for Valley water, protecting Valley farmers, fighting for better healthcare, along with several other issues facing the Valley at this time.

Action News reporter Gene Haagenson spoke with Rep. Jim Costa who defeated Elizabeth Heng to retain his seat in the House.



Rep. Costa spent a bundle in an effort to keep his seat and return to Congress.

He raised more than $412,000 during the FEC filing period but spent over $847,000.

In total for the election, Costa has raised more than $1.5 million while Heng comes in at just under $1 million.

