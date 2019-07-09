Congressman Eric Swalwell says he's dropping out of 2020 presidential race

JUST IN: @ericswalwell officially ends his presidential bid. “Today ends our presidential campaign, but it is the beginning of an opportunity in Congress” pic.twitter.com/9ze4G3FJk9 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) July 8, 2019

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Bay Area congressman Eric Swalwell became the first 2020 presidential hopeful to call it quits. He said he will not turn his focus to his congressional reelection campaign."Today ends our presidential campaign," Swalwell said from his campaign headquarters in Dublin, Calif., "But it is the beginning of an opportunity in Congress with a new perspective shaped by the lives that have touched mine and the campaign through these last three months to bring that promise of America to all Americans."Swalwell said he saw the writing on the wall following the most recent Democratic presidential primary debate. His fundraising and poll numbers were low and there were questions whether he would even qualify for the upcoming presidential debate."We wanted to be honest with ourselves and with our supporters," Swalwell explained when asked why he backed out. "If there was a viable chance, we would not be standing here today."The three-term congressman made gun reform the central focus of his presidential campaign, an issue he says he will continue to fight for as he turns his attention to his congressional reelection bid.Without Swalwell, there are now 23 Democratic candidates in the race. But there is still one new face that could emerge.Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer is reportedly considering jumping into the race, despite shutting down the idea in January.Swalwell said he has not decided which candidate he plans to endorse, but said whoever becomes the Democratic nominee will need to be "tested" and able to stand up to President Trump, who he described as "the best political puncher ever in American politics."