Olivia Nuzzi said the relationship was "never physical."

New York Magazine places reporter on leave after alleged relationship with RFK Jr.

New York Magazine placed its Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi, on leave this week after it learned she allegedly "had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign," the outlet said in a statement.

According to the news outlet Status, the relationship was allegedly with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent candidate who suspended his campaign last month and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

In its statement, New York Magazine did not name Kennedy, and a spokeswoman for the outlet did not respond to an ABC News request to confirm that he is in fact the subject in question.

New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

But in statements, neither Nuzzi nor a Kennedy representative denied Status' reporting that Kennedy was involved.

"Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," Nuzzi said in a statement. "During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source. The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Stefanie Spear, a Kennedy spokeswoman, told ABC News in a statement, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

Spear did not respond to a follow-up question about whether Kennedy denies the allegation of a romantic relationship.

A profile by Nuzzi of Kennedy, in which she hiked with the candidate near his southern California home, published in November.

At the time, Kennedy had recently dropped his Democratic presidential bid to run as an independent and was polling promisingly in swing states.

But a cash shortage and a wave of unflattering headlines blunted his campaign.

Kennedy is married to the actress Cheryl Hines, who has not commented publicly on the alleged relationship.

Nuzzi's ex-fiancée, Ryan Lizza, Politico's Chief Washington Correspondent, wrote in the Friday's "Playbook" newsletter, "Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancee, my editors and I have agreed that I won't be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at POLITICO."