POLITICS

Republican John Cox advances to November election in race for California governor, faces Democrat Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom and John Cox appear in this undated split image. (KGO-TV)

Republican John Cox has won the second spot for the November election in the race for California governor.

------
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION RESULTS
------

Cox's second-place finish in Tuesday's primary ensures Republicans won't be shut out of the race. But the San Diego businessman faces long odds against Democrat Gavin Newsom in a state where Democrats are increasingly dominating.

------
RELATED: Gavin Newsom secures California primary win, moves closer to becoming governor
------

Cox got a major boost from President Donald Trump's endorsement, which helped solidify his support among Republicans and push him past Democrats Antonio Villaraigosa, John Chiang and Delaine Eastin.

Trump's endorsement was a blow to Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach, who portrayed himself as the candidate most loyal to the president.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown is barred by term limit laws from seeking re-election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomcaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News