state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON -- Rush Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2020 State of the Union, just a day after the conservative radio host announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

During his address, President Donald Trump described Limbaugh as "a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans," and called him "the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet."

Trump continued: "Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

First lady Melania Trump then presented Limbaugh with the medal as those seated nearby gave a standing ovation.

The White House announced the award, the highest civilian honor in the nation, in an earlier news release detailing invited guests of the president and first lady. In it, they described Limbaugh as "a champion of the Constitution, advocate of civic engagement and a committed patriot."

Limbaugh was seated next to the first lady in the congressional gallery for Tuesday's speech. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.

Limbaugh announced on his nationally televised radio program on Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrush limbaughpresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
State of the Union 2020: Live coverage of Trump's remarks, Dem response
What Democrats chanted at Trump during State of Union
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Awkward handshake moment between Trump, Pelosi at SOTU
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of the Union 2020: Live coverage of Trump's remarks, Dem response
Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 with machete
Key witness in Pete Garcia case had bad feeling at house party
Show More
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after handcuffing teen with autism
Extra precautions you can take during the freezing Valley temperatures
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
VIDEO: Bay Area coyote, badger playing together goes viral
More TOP STORIES News