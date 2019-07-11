july 4th

Trump's Salute to America Fourth of July celebration cost nearly $3M

WASHINGTON -- President Trump's Fourth of July festivities in the nation's capital reportedly cost nearly $3 million!

The "Salute to America" cost the Department of Defense $1.2 million, with the other $1.7 million coming from Washington D.C.

The event used the department's jets, helicopters and tanks.

Trump called on Americans to "stay true to our cause" in a "Salute to America" program that adhered to patriotic themes and hailed an eclectic mix of history's heroes, from the armed forces, space, civil rights and other endeavors of American life, reported the Associated Press.

The city's mayor said the celebration nearly depleted its emergency security fund and is asking the Trump Administration to reimburse them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trump4th of julyparadejuly fourthmilitary4th of july eventu.s. & worldjuly 4thpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JULY 4TH
CAL FIRE: Major fireworks bust in Fresno after busiest 4th of July in years
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
Kids scream as earthquake rattles performance: Video
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News