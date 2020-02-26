2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders tells Russia: If I'm elected, you're not going to interfere anymore

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg seized on reports that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election to help Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders as the party's candidates met on the debate stage Tuesday night for what could be their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.

Bloomberg charged that "Russia is helping you get elected so you lose" to President Donald Trump.

Sanders responded: "Hey Mr. Putin, if I'm president of the United States, trust me you're not going to interfere in any more American elections."

The new wave of infighting came as Democrats met for the party's 10th - and perhaps most consequential - debate of the 2020 primary season. Tuesday's forum came just four days before South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary and one week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersmichael bloombergrussiadebatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Biden says he can best appeal to black voters, pledges to win SC primary
Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
Fresno officials urging public to take extra precautions with Coronavirus
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
California lottery didn't give $36M to schools, auditor says
Show More
Student-athletes moving domestic violence victims for free
Dry conditions prompt early start to irrigation season in North Valley
Recent fake chain scam in southeast Fresno similar across the state
Round Table delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in downtown Fresno
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
More TOP STORIES News