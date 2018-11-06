Schools in Fresno County educate students about voting

While people across the nation cast their ballots. Students at Crescent View West Charter School in Central Fresno, are also making their voices heard."If you don't like how the government is going and how we as a nation are headed then you need to make a difference somehow," said Ashley Parisi, a senior at the school.For the first time, the school is hosting a polling station on their campus. The administration is encouraging students of age, to do their civic duty and vote--300 were registered last month."A lot of people are like why is this person running or I don't understand why this person in is in office, Well you can change that by voting," said Jonathon Florez-Lopez, a senior at the school.The school is a drop out recovery program and helps prepare students for graduation and in this case the real world."They have a voice and we want to make sure that they know that they do have a voice and we want to empower them and let them know that they are able to make a difference in their community," said Sarah Luna, Principal at Crescent View.In the weeks leading up to the election, students had to do their homework. They went over candidates and propositions, they even had a mock election where they learned how the voting process works."I spoke with a couple of students and said that it was important for them to have this practice run before they actually go out there and vote," said Arianna Arias, Student Alumni Ambassador.They aren't the only ones. Over at Central East High School in Fresno County, students also participated in a mock election. Complete with ballots and I voted stickers. They had to create interactive posters, each covering a different topic.They also filled out a study guide to help them make an educated decision."Not just go mark a box, but also to know where to get information, how to get information and how to make that choice especially given all the negative rhetoric and campaign ads," said Teacher Carrie Teresi.All of this, teaching students that every vote counts and makes a difference.