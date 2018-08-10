Secret DMV office in California's capitol building serves lawmakers and staffers

SACRAMENTO (KFSN) --Experiencing long wait times for the DMV is the reality for most Californian's right now. With the introduction of the new Real ID card wait, times have been hours long. But for lawmakers-- not so much.
According to the Sacramento Bee, if you take a few corridors in the Capitol building in Sacramento you will find an unmarked door that leads into the Capitol office of the California Department of Motor Vehicle. this is an unlisted branch of the DMV that services lawmakers and their staffers.
It's open 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and lets lawmakers do everything from renewing their license to even get that Real ID that has been clogging up other DMV branches.
The office serves current and retired members of the Legislature and Congress as well as current legislative staff, employees of the Legislative Analyst's Office, the Legislative Counsel and the Legislative Data Center as well as elected and appointed officials.
This office is also the main point of contact for lawmakers who receive complaints from their constituents and DMV related issues.