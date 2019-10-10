Selling DMV appointments to other drivers is now illegal in California

Selling appointments to drivers who need to go to the DMV is now against the law.This week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that makes the practice an infraction.As the deadline approaches next year for compliance with federal Real ID requirements, some DMV field offices are seeing long lines with people waiting for several hours.Last summer, an Oakland based startup began offering a concierge service.For $25 an hour, a line-waiter would hold your place until your name is called.But lawmakers say these companies are profiting on free services available to all Californians.Appointments made through the DMV are free and can be made up to 90 days in advance.