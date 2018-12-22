POLITICS

Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown over talks of border wall

The Capitol is seen as Congress and President Donald Trump move closer to a deadline to fund parts of the government, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
The Senate has adjourned without a deal to end a partial government shutdown as talks drag on over President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has ended the rare Saturday session hours after the Senate had opened.

Talks are underway at the Capitol involving Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

But there's no resolution to the impasse, and the Senate isn't scheduled to meet again until Monday - Christmas Eve - for a pro forma session. The next full session of the Senate is now scheduled for this coming Thursday.

The partial shutdown started early Saturday amid a standoff over Trump's request for $5 billion for the wall. Democrats have refused, and are offering to keep funding at existing levels, $1.3 billion, for border security, but not the wall.
