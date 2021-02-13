Senate recognizes Officer Eugene Goodman with standing ovation, votes to award him Congress' top honor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10327636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman warned Republican Sen. Mitt Romney that rioters were headed his way shortly after the building was breached by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Video of their interaction was played during Donald Trump's impeachment trial.



WASHINTON -- The Senate has voted to give the Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer who led a violent mob away from the Senate doors on Jan. 6 as they hunted for lawmakers during the presidential electoral count.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote at the end of the day's impeachment proceedings, noting Goodman's "foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob's rage so that others might reach safety."The Senate voted to award Goodman the medal -- the highest honor Congress can bestow -- by unanimous consent, meaning there were no objections. Goodman was in the Senate chamber as Schumer spoke, and the entire Senate stood and turned toward him, giving him a standing ovation. He put his hand on his heart.Goodman has been in the chamber for much of the impeachment trial, in which House Democrats are charging that former President Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. New evidence introduced in the trial this week showed additional video of Goodman leading Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to safety as he unknowingly headed toward a location where the mob had gathered.Goodman became a national hero after video shot by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic showed his response to rioters climbing the stairs near an entrance to the U.S. Senate chamber. With no other officers to be seen, he takes a half step to his left at the top of the stairs, then walks to the right, away from the chamber. The mob follows him into a room where other officers wait.Goodman has not spoken publicly about his actions that day. He escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to her place at the inauguration ceremony two weeks after the attack.Other videos shown Wednesday depict officers pushing back in vain against rioters intent on stopping the certification of President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.Speaking during a break in Wednesday's proceedings, Romney said seeing the images of police officers fighting off violent insurrectionists brought tears to his eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," he said.