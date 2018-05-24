EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3516274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thursday the park is launching its 2018 season $15 shuttle service in the South Valley.

The Sequoia Shuttle is back, and the next stop is Sequoia National Park.Transit Management Analyst Christine Chavez said, "It is family friendly, you can bring your kids, you can bring your parents, it makes the park accessible for everyone."For the price of $15, you get a round trip which includes park entrance. With the cost of gas closing in on almost $4 a gallon, Dave Clark from Tulare said it's a steal."Nice ride up there, we relax, go out to the park and just enjoy the day and the same thing coming back. It's just a great way to go."The shuttle makes stops in Visalia, Exeter, Lemon Cove, and Three Rivers. Where you get picked-up determines how long it takes to get there, with the longest trip being about two hours.Once you're inside the park, you can use the free shuttle service to travel to different areas.Davis said, "It is amazing, it is a great time to meet good people and socialize and get out of the heat and get out of Visalia."The shuttle is wheelchair accessible, making it the perfect method of travel for Davis who has cerebral palsy."There is no limit to what you can do when you need to get somewhere, they have buses that have the ramps for the wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and there is no limit."Ongoing road construction in the park has limited traffic to one lane in some areas. The shuttle is helping reduce delays, emissions, and improve parking.You can catch the Sequoia Shuttle all week long until the end of September, pick up times are from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.