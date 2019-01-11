PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Sheriff removed after bungled response to Florida high school mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff removed for response to Florida high school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
New Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has moved swiftly to remove the sheriff whose office was dogged for its response to last year's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was suspended Friday as part of DeSantis' overall sweep to hold "government officials accountable."

Israel was targeted for removal from his position after some victims' parents pushed for it.

Following the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead, then-candidate DeSantis told supporters he'd suspend Israel but retreated in later appearances.

Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected officials for criminal activity, misfeasance, incompetence or neglect of duty.

The Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported recently that Israel told his staff he expected to be removed.

There were reportedly several red flags prior to the massacre pointing to the accused gunman in the case. The sheriff's office was criticized for the lack of action it took regarding them.

In addition, one of Israel's deputies resigned in disgrace for failing to engage the suspect.

A letter ordering Israel's suspension can be found here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsparkland school shootingfloridau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
Money for Harvey relief may fund border wall: source
Government shutdown has local food banks worried
More Politics
Top Stories
Investigation underway after man finds burglar on property
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy involved in shooting
Two rookie police officers shot and killed in two days
Visalia Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Davis police officer fatally shot, suspect found dead
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
Show More
New software tracks users who share passwords
Suspected shoplifter throws bras, panties out window during 100 mph police chase
Former North Carolina officer who impregnated 14-year-old being sued
Family sues Lifetime after family portrait used in movie without permission
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
More News