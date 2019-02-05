STATE OF THE UNION

Some women Democrats wear white to State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of women Democrats are wearing white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

As Pelosi climbed the dais, they gathered in the aisle of the Democratic side of the House, raising their voices and hands as other members raised their cell phones and recorded the moment. Most women on that side of the House chamber were wearing the color favored by suffragettes and the president's opponents who want him to see them from the dais.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a white caped blazer. A man wore white, too: Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

The palpable excitement comes after the November elections sent a record number of women, most of them Democrats, to Congress. Trump acknowledged the history-making election, which prompted a bipartisan standing ovation in the chamber and a "USA!" chant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
