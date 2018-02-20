U.S. & WORLD

Special counsel files new charge against man accused of lying to investigators in Russia probe

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON --
Special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecutors have filed a new charge against a man they say lied to federal investigators in the Russia probe.

A charging document filed in federal court in Washington on Tuesday accuses Alex Van Der Zwaan of one charge of making false statements. The information was filed ahead of a plea hearing scheduled for later Tuesday.

The court filing says that Van Der Zwaan lied to investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates. Gates, a former Trump campaign aide, was indicted last year on charges of conspiracy to launder money and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
