GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol

EMBED </>More Videos

Sports figures, including Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson, pay respects to Pres. George HW Bush at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON --
President George H.W. Bush's casket received visits from recognizable sports icons, some of whom he welcomed to the White House during his administration.

On Tuesday, athletic and coaching figures, including Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, Albert Pujols and Mike Kzyzewski, stood in reverence to the president's casket.

President Bush's body is lying in state inside the Capitol Rotunda.

ABC13's Tom Abrahams captured the group just outside the rotunda.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssportsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldus capitolWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
More Politics
Top Stories
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire
Police: Suspected driver involved in Tower District hit and run free on bail
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Atwater man charged with sexual exploitation of children through social media
Delay in trial of woman accused of shoving friend off bridge
Classic Christmas tune banned from SF airwaves amid #MeToo
Disabled woman left alone in airport overnight
Trooper tossed into the air by spinning, out-of-control car
Show More
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Southern California crash
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
DUI driver arrested for injuring Madera high schooler at bus stop
More News