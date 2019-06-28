Supreme Court to decide on Trump bid to end DACA

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court will decide whether President Donald Trump can end an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.The justices' order Friday sets up high-stakes legal arguments in the fall, with a decision likely by June 2020 as Trump seeks re-election.Trump ordered an end to the program called DACA in 2017, resulting in protests and a failed congressional effort to salvage it.Federal courts in California, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C., meanwhile have blocked Trump from ending it immediately. A federal judge in Texas has declared the program is illegal, but refused to order it halted.The program protects about 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.