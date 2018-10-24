Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City

NEW YORK --Suspicious packages were found at the homes of the Clintons and Obamas, as well as CNN in New York City Wednesday morning.
A potentially workable explosive device was found at the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018
The New Castle police and the FBI are investigating.
It was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. by someone who checks the Clintons' mail and was addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who is currently in Coral Gables, Florida, for a closed-door fundraiser.
Meantime, a suspicious package was also discovered at Former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, DC. That one was addressed to the former president.
JUST IN: Suspicious package addressed to residence of former Pres. Barack Obama intercepted by Secret Service in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/c3Pyh1q7jB pic.twitter.com/N3XWrIFqrp— ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2018
The Secret Service released a statement saying that their protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
Then, at 9:38 a.m., a CNN mail room employee called 911 from the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle to report a suspicious package. The NYPD bomb squad responded and evacuated the floors above and below the mail room.
The object appears to be a small pipe bomb with wires extending from it, and it was reportedly mailed to a person who works at CNN.
Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.
CNN’s @ShimonPro confirms that a suspicious package was received in the mail room of our New York headquarters. NYPD is on the scene as the entire Time Warner Center is evacuated.— Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) October 24, 2018
The Secret Service issued the following statement:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.
Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.
The White House is condemning attempted attacks made against former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Wednesday: "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." She adds: "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."