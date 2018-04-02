POLITICS

Suspicious package reportedly sent to billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer in Burlingame

In this April 2, 2018, file photo, Tom Steyer, is interviewed in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
The FBI is investigating a suspicious package addressed to billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer in Burlingame, according to CNN.

RELATED: What we know about suspect arrested in mailed pipe bomb scare

Explosives technicians are on scene on at a USPS location on Rollins Road in Burlingame after receiving reports of the suspicious package. There is no immediate threat to public safety.

It's the latest in a string of potentially explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats and the media.

RELATED: Authorities investigate suspicious package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris

With all the new packages intercepted Friday morning, we now count at least more than a dozen that have been sent out around the country, including to Sen. Kamala Harris.

The suspect, 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, is a Florida man whose van is plastered with stickers of the president, the American flag and the logo of the Republican National Committee.

Steyer released the following statement: "We're thankful that everyone we work with at NextGen America and Need to Impeach is safe -- that's always our first priority, and will continue to be our first priority.

We are seeing a systematic attack on our democracy and our rule of law that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida. Whether it's voter suppression, voter intimidation, attacks on our free press, gerrymandering, or attempted violence -- the trust and norms that are the actual basis for our civil society and political system are being eroded. It's time for the Republican Party to denounce any attacks on the rights and dignity of any American and begin to work on building the broadest and most comprehensive democracy possible for each and every American."

