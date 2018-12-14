A federal judge in Fort Worth declared the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as unconstitutional.The Friday ruling involves a lawsuit led by Texas and 19 other states.Federal judge Reed O'Connor sided with the states' argument that all of the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional due to a recent change in federal tax law.Governor Brown issued the following statement regarding today's ruling:California is among several other states that argued overturning Obamacare would mean millions of people lose their health insurance.The ruling could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.