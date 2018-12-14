POLITICS

Federal judge in Texas declares Affordable Care Act unconstitutional

EMBED </>More Videos

Obamacare unconstitutional, declares Texas federal judge Reed O'Connor. (AP Photo/Whitney Curtis)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A federal judge in Fort Worth declared the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as unconstitutional.

The Friday ruling involves a lawsuit led by Texas and 19 other states.

Federal judge Reed O'Connor sided with the states' argument that all of the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional due to a recent change in federal tax law.

Governor Brown issued the following statement regarding today's ruling:

"This Texas judge has no right to deprive millions of Californians of their health care by invalidating the Affordable Care Act. California will vigorously fight this wanton and cruel action."

California is among several other states that argued overturning Obamacare would mean millions of people lose their health insurance.

The ruling could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjudgeObamacarehealth careu.s. & worldtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Who is Mick Mulvaney, Trump's new acting chief of staff?
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
More Politics
Top Stories
'She didn't hurt anybody': Family of Visalia teacher who cut student's hair speaks out
City of Orange Cove pushes non-profit out of animal shelter
Camp Fire disrupts tele-psychiatric services based out of the Central Valley
Residents of Merced mobile home park given eviction notice two weeks before Christmas
Couple pushes for more representation in Barbie toy dolls
Starbucks to expand delivery in US, China
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Judge wants former-deputy who torched his car to be on the right track before probation sentence is finalized
Show More
Inmates at Chowchilla Women's Correctional Facility meet with families, exchange gifts
Universal Flu Protection: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Chief Dyer says injuries Arambula caused were beyond spanking
Woman shot and killed in front of her newborn baby: Police
More News