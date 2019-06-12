Politics

Texas Gov. makes it legal for kids to have lemonade stands without getting shut down

Kids looking to test drive their entrepreneurial skills at lemonade stands won't have to worry about getting shut down anymore in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill on Monday making it legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.

Before it became law, it was House Bill 234 and it was filed by Texas Representative Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth).

The bill called for allowing children to sell non-alcoholic beverages and host stands on private property.

Abbott says the bill was necessary after a 2015 incident in east Texas, where police shut down a lemonade stand two kids had put up to earn enough money for a Father's Day present.

The governor posted a video of himself signing the bill into law.

"Here's a common sense law. It allows kids to sell lemonade at lemonade stands," Abbott said. "So kids, cheers!"

The new law will go into effect Sept. 1.




