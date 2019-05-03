Politics

Texting may stay tax free in California after bill passes committee

SAN FRANCISCO -- Keeping text messaging tax-free is looking more and more likely.

A bill passed a committee hearing Wednesday and is now on its way to the assembly floor for a vote.

RELATED: If passed, this is how California's 'text tax' would affect your cellphone bill

The bill would prohibit the California Public Utilities Commission from taxing services that the FCC labels "information services".

The FCC put that label on text messages late last year after the CPUC proposed taxing text messaging services to fund cell service for low-income Californians.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentomoneytaxestextingtext messagescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News