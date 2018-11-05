This year is one of the most diverse sets of races for Congress and governor seats ever, according to a New York Times report looking at candidates of color, female candidates and LGBT candidates.
The potentially history-making races could produce the nation's first transgender governor and the first Somali-American in Congress, among others. Here's a look at some of those candidates.
Stacey Abrams, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Georgia
If elected: Abrams would be the country's first black female governor.
Christine Hallquist, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Vermont
If elected: Hallquist would be the country's first openly transgender governor.
Jared Polis, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Colorado
If elected: Polis would be the country's first openly gay male governor.
Paulette Jordan, Democrat
Running for: Governor of Idaho
If elected: Jordan would be the country's first Native American governor.
Young Kim, Republican
Running for: House of Representatives in California's 39th district
If elected: Kim would be the first Korean-American female ever elected to Congress.
Ilhan Omar, Democrat
Running for: House of Representatives in Minnesota's 5th district
If elected: Omar would be the first Somali-American ever elected to Congress. Along with Rashida Tlaib, who is running in Michigan, she could be the first or one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.
Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat
Running for: Senator of Arizona
If elected: Sinema would become the country's first bisexual Senator. She is already the first bisexual Congresswoman.