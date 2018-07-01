POLITICS

Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Children between the ages of 8 to 15 on a bus to wear a seatbelt or be properly restrained. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The first law in effect applies to private carriers like church buses and employee shuttles. The DMV and CHP will oversee a program to ensure private carriers are operating in a safe manner and maintain adequate insurance coverage.

The second requires children between the ages of 8 to 15 on a bus to wear a seatbelt or be properly restrained.

The last law in effect prohibits Uber or Lyft drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 or higher from transporting passengers.

This lowers the legal limit from 0.08 BAC for commercial drivers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News