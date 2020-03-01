2020 presidential election

Billionaire Tom Steyer drops out of presidential race

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Tom Steyer is ending his campaign for president, ABC News is reporting.

The billionaire environmentalist announced his withdraw Saturday after finishing far behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in South Carolina's primary.

Steyer had been focusing most of his campaign's efforts on South Carolina, where a high percentage of the Democratic electorate is black. He spent more time in the state than any other candidate, always mentioning his support for reparations and equalization of what he sees as race-based injustices in education, health care and the environment.

The 62-year-old Californian started his own investment firm, Farallon Capital, but left Farallon to focus on politics, environmental advocacy and philanthropy.

In 2013, he founded NextGen America, a grassroots, "a nonprofit group that combats climate change, promotes social justice and increases participation in our democracy through voter registration and grassroots organizing."

He's made headlines for his nonprofit, "Need to Impeach," which focused on efforts to President Donald Trump.

