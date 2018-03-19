Travis Allen, republican candidate for CA governor, makes stop in Tulare County

California candidates for governor are out trying to win over voters.Republican candidate Travis Allen made a stop in Tulare County. More than 400 supporters showed up at the International Agri-Center to meet Allen.The gubernatorial candidate spoke about the value of water and jobs in the Central Valley.Allen is running against fellow Republican John Cox. He's also facing top Democrats Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, and John Chiang.The California primary election for governor is June 5th. The two top candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will then advance to the general election on November 6th.