high speed rail

Trump administration gives California environmental oversight on high-speed rail project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Trump administration has given California permission to oversee federal environmental reviews for its high-speed rail project.

It comes as the administration is simultaneously trying to cancel a nearly $1 billion federal grant for the project. California won about $3.5 billion in federal help during the Obama administration to build the first phase of a high-speed rail line connecting San Francisco and Los Angeles.

RELATED: California readies $1.6B high-speed rail design contract

The administration delayed giving California authority to oversee the environmental reviews for about a year and a half. The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced Thursday it has won approval.

RELATED: Madera neighborhood nearly inaccessible due to High-Speed Rail construction

Brian Annis, the authority's chief financial officer, says the designation will speed up California's process for completing environmental reviews on the rail line.

A spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration did not immediately comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresident donald trumphigh speed railcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Madera neighborhood nearly inaccessible due to HSR construction
California readies $1.6B high-speed rail design contract
Valley growers sue over high-speed rail disruptions
Chief program officer for High-Speed Rail investigated for conflict of interest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News