Trump administration working on proposal to detain migrant families longer as deterrent

The Trump administration is working on a proposal to try and detain migrant families longer as a way to deter them from crossing the Southwestern border illegally.

The Homeland Security Department announced the proposed regulations Thursday. It would terminate the so-called Flores agreement that requires the government to keep children in the least-restricted setting and requires their release generally after 20 days in detention.

If the new proposal is moved forward it will likely be challenged in court.

Just this past summer a U.. District judge rejected a request by administration lawyers to allow for longer family detention.
