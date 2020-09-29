Trump, Biden prepare to debate tonight at time of mounting crises

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6393474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Associated Press analyzed Joe Biden's Democratic National Convention speech and President Donald Trump's Republican National Convention speech.

Debate coverage begins tonight on ABC beginning with a special edition of "20/20" at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT. Watch the first presidential debate live on ABC beginning at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT.

Viewers' guide: Here's what to watch during the first debate

Supreme Court

Coronavirus

Class (and tax bills) contrasts

Tactics and style

Moderator and format

Safety precautions

CLEVELAND -- With just 35 days until the election, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are barreling into their crucial first debate Tuesday night, the most pivotal moment so far in a race that has remained stubbornly unchanged in the face of historic tumult.Both men huddled with aides in the final hours before the debate, which will offer the candidates their biggest national stage to outline starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises. Americans are both fearful and impatient about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs, and many are concerned about racial justice, protest violence or both.Each side hoped the debate would energize its own base of supporters even as the candidates compete over the slim slice of undecided voters who could decide the election.Biden will step onto the Cleveland stage holding leads in the polls - significant in national surveys, close in some battleground states - and looking to expand his support among suburban voters, women and seniors. Surveys show the president has lost significant ground among those groups since 2016, but Biden faces his own questions encouraged by Trump's withering attacks.Trump will have arguably his best chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice between candidates and not a referendum over his handling of the virus that has killed more people in America than any other nation. Americans, according to polling, have soured on his leadership in the crisis, and the president has struggled to land consistent attacks on Biden."This will be the first moment in four years that someone will walk on stage as co-equal to Trump and be able to hold him to account for the malfeasance he has shown leading the country," said Steve Schmidt, senior campaign aide for John McCain's 2008 Republican presidential bid and a frequent Trump critic. "If Biden is unable to indict Trump for all that he has done, (that) would be a profound failure. There is no spinning that away."Leaving the White House for Cleveland, Trump pumped his fist at supporters gathered on the White House lawn but did not address reporters. He spent the morning in informal debate preparations while a more formal session was set for the afternoon once he arrived in Ohio. Among those working with the president: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, senior White House aide Jared Kushner and former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway.Biden held an umbrella to ward off the Delaware rain as he boarded a new, bigger campaign plane enroute to Cleveland. He, too, did not address reporters.Though some Trump aides involved in the preparations urged the president to adopt a measured tone while selling his own accomplishments, Trump has told advisers he is preparing an all-out assault on Biden, claiming that the former senator's 47 years in Washington have left him out of touch and that his family, namely his son Hunter, has benefited from corruption.Biden's performances during the primary debates were uneven, and some Democrats have been nervous as to how he will fare in an unscripted setting. But his team views the night as a moment to illuminate Trump's failings with the pandemic and economy, with the former vice president acting as a "fact checker on the floor" while bracing himself for the onslaught that is coming.Both sides looked to one-up each other in the hours before the debate.Biden released his 2019 tax returns just days after the blockbuster revelations about Trump's long-hidden tax history, including that he paid only $750 a year in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in many other years. The Bidens paid nearly $300,000 in taxes in 2019.Meanwhile, trying to hammer home a claim that Biden is not up to the job of president, Trump's campaign pushed out a number of pre-debate accusations, including that the former vice president asked for numerous breaks during the 90-minute debate and had backed out of a search meant to rule out that either man was wearing an earpiece from which he could be fed answers.The Biden campaign denied the accusations and, in a conference call Tuesday afternoon, chided reporters for biting on a Trump gambit."We're in the middle of a global pandemic," Biden senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders said. "Is this what you all would really like to spend your time on, these false, crazy, random, ridiculous assertions by the Trump campaign?"The president's handling of the coronavirus was likely to dominate much of the debate. The pandemic's effects were in plain sight, with the candidates' lecterns spaced far apart, all of the guests in the small crowd tested and the traditional opening handshake scrapped.The scene in Cleveland was notably understated compared to typical election years, with none of the pomp and pageantry. Instead of the usual auditorium, the debate is being held in an atrium on Case Western University's campus and signs were placed on two of every three three chairs reading, "Thank you for not sitting here in observance of social distancing."And Biden's selected guests gave clues that he wanted to focus on the virus, inviting small business owners dealing with the struggling economy and Kristin Urquiza, who spoke powerfully at the Democratic convention about her father's death to COVID-19. Trump, meanwhile, was inviting Giuliani and UFC fighter Colby Covington.The debate was also shaped by an extraordinary confluence of other recent events, including the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which allowed Trump to nominate a conservative jurist to replace a liberal voice and perhaps reshape the high court for generations.The tumult of 2020 was difficult to overstate: COVID-19 has rewritten the rules of everyday life, schools and businesses are shuttered and racial justice protests have swept into cities afterseveral highly publicized killings of Black people by police.But the impact of the debate - or the two to follow - remained unclear in an election year like no other. Despite the upheaval, the presidential race has seemed largely unchanged since Biden seized control of the Democratic field in March.While both sides anticipated a vicious debate between two men who do not like each other, the Biden campaign downplayed the night's importance, believing that the pandemic and the battered economy would outweigh any one-night gaffe or zinger. Conversely, the Trump campaign played up the magnitude of the duel, believing it a moment for the president to damage Biden and recast the race.That continued a curious round of expectations setting: While Trump's campaign has of late praised Biden's debate skills, the president has also vividly portrayed his opponent as not being up to the job, potentially allowing Biden to come off well as long as he avoids a major stumble."Historically, incumbents do less well in the first debate, largely because they're unaccustomed to being challenged openly," said presidential historian Jon Meacham. "The most important single debate in terms of direct impact on outcome came 40 years ago, with the single Carter-Reagan meeting a week before the election. The key question then - 'Are you better off than you were four years ago?' - has fresh and compelling resonance."A fast-track push by Republicans to fill the Supreme Court seat held by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is roiling an already deeply divided Washington and will likewise be a flashpoint during the debate. Both Democrats and Republicans believe the confirmation battle might energize their voters and shape a court that could decide major issues such as health care, abortion access and possibly even the outcome of the November election.Biden has so far not heeded Trump's call to release a list of potential court nominees, as the president did before naming Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to replace Ginsburg. Biden has focused on how the makeup of the court could threaten President Barack Obama's signature health care law.The president's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be a central focus. More than 200,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S. while everyday life remains jumbled and many schools and businesses are still shuttered. The president has defended his response to the outbreak, frequently pointing to his move to restrict travel from China in February.But the president and his backers have routinely dismissed experts' analysis of the seriousness of the outbreak and measures to rein it in. A new book from journalist Bob Woodward revealed the president acknowledged intentionally playing down the seriousness of the virus earlier this year.Biden and Democrats have keyed in on the president's coronavirus response throughout the campaign, and the former vice president is expected to keep it front and center Tuesday.Biden, who frequently highlights his working-class upbringing, has increasingly cast the election as a campaign "between Scranton and Park Avenue," referring to his own childhood home in Pennsylvania and Trump's adult life as a Manhattan businessman.Biden is likely to turbocharge that argument Tuesday in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report on the president's shrouded tax history, including that he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in many other years.Biden's line of attack aims to cut into Trump's support among white working-class voters, particularly in Rust Belt states that helped him win the presidency in 2016.Trump, a former reality show star, is at ease on camera and has skipped formal debate preparation. He often leapfrogs to friendlier talking points like the confirmation of judges or "law and order," favors derisive nicknames and withering attacks, and at times employs a dizzying number of false statements and misrepresentations.Biden's performances during the Democratic primary debates were uneven and played a role in his early struggles in polling and primary contests. With decades in politics, he's also got more experience as a debater than the president. Biden has promised to be a "fact-checker" as he stands side-by-side with Trump but also says he doesn't want to get sucked into a "brawl." Look for the Democrat to walk a line between contrasting himself with the president and challenging the man who may continue his campaign attacks on Biden's mental and physical stamina or his family.The debate will be moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, who has a reputation as a straight shooter. Wallace moderated a presidential debate in 2016, favoring direct questions to get the candidates talking. He said before the 2016 debate that he did not believe it is his job "to be a truth squad," and he largely stayed away from interjecting to fact-check the candidates.The format for Tuesday's debate consists of six 15-minute segments, scheduled to focus on the following topics, selected by Wallace: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "COVID-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election."Each candidate will be given two minutes to respond to a question from the moderator opening the segment. Candidates will then be able to respond to each other, and the moderator will use the rest of the 15-minute period to discuss the topic further.Amid the customs and routines upended by the coronavirus will be the customary display of civility before the debate: Trump and Biden are not expected to shake hands at the opening. They will each be stationed at podiums spaced far apart and are expected to have a limited, socially distanced audience.