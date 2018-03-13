PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump blasts Oakland Mayor Schaaf, Gov. Brown while touring border wall prototypes in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump once again blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and California Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday afternoon. (KGO)

SAN DIEGO --
President Donald Trump once again blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and California Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday afternoon.

"I think Governor Brown's done a very poor job running California. They have the highest taxes in the United States. The place is totally out of control. You have sanctuary cities where you have criminals living in sanctuary cities, and then the mayor of Oakland goes out and notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up. Many of them were criminals with criminal histories and are very dangerous people. I think the governor is doing a terrible job running a terrible job running the state of California," Trump said during a news conference.

The comments were made as the President visited border wall prototypes in San Diego on his first visit to California as president.

"People are going to start to move pretty soon. If you have don't have this kind of wall, drugs are pouring through in California. Can't do it. So, the governor of California, nice guy, he's a nice guy, I knew him a long time ago, has not done the job. And, the taxes are double and triple what they should be, and everybody who lives in California knows it," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestborder wallsouthern californiamexicolibby schaafjerry brown
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
President Trump arrives in California to inspect border wall prototypes
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
A look at what the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation will entail
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News