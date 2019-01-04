Trump calls out California, Brown, Newsom over border wall

President Trump took the opportunity today to call out California, Governor Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom over the border wall at the White House."I said let's not do it in California, California always complains through their great governors, they're always complaining. I said let's not do it, let the governor ask us but we did it anyway because they really needed it; they were having tremendous problems so we built a brand new wall in San Diego and it's working really well."President Trump and Governor Brown have frequently traded barbs, and not much is expected to change when Gavin Newsom takes office.He's also a vocal critic of the President.