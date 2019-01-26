PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump donates $100,000 from presidential salary to alcoholism research

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump has donated a portion of his salary to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems. Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has donated his salary from the third quarter of 2018 to the federal agency that researches alcoholism and alcohol-related problems.

The White House says Trump donated $100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Alcoholism is a personal issue for the president. His older brother, Fred Jr., died in 1981 after struggling with alcoholism, and the president has said he learned from his brother's experience.

Trump pledged as a candidate in 2016 to not accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary he would be due if elected.

By law, he must be paid, so Trump has donated the quarterly payments to various federal departments and agencies. The departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, among others, have accepted Trump's donations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsalcoholhealthresearchsciencePresident Donald Trumpgovernmentdonations
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Roger Stone's tattoo of Nixon goes viral
Warriors visit former President Obama
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Businesses in downtown Fresno suffer due to shutdown
'I'm down to the last dollar': Valley federal employees relieved to see government reopen
Roger Stone's tattoo of Nixon goes viral
More Politics
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
50-year-old man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide
Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
Rollover crash kills one in Reedley
Drunk driver smashes car through front of apartment building in Madera
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Show More
Students buy teacher who is color blind special glasses
Toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
More News