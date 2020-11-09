Politics

Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after less than 2 years

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a stunning and unprecedented move at a time of national uncertainty about the outcome of Trump's bid for a second term. The move could be seen as unsettling for the Pentagon and a source of concern for international allies and partners.





It is the first time in the modern era that a president seeking reelection has removed his Pentagon chief after Election Day. Presidents who win reelection often replace Cabinet members, including the secretary of defense, but losing presidents have kept their Pentagon chiefs in place until Inauguration Day to preserve stability in the name of national security.


Esper's strained relationship with Trump came close to collapse last summer during civil unrest that triggered a debate within the administration over the proper role of the military in combatting domestic unrest. Esper's opposition to using active duty troops to help quell protests in Washington, D.C., infuriated Trump, and led to wide speculation that the defense chief was prepared to quit if faced with such an issue again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentpresident donald trumpwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Fresno Co. mountains sees first snowfall of 2020 with caution
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Man shot multiple times in northeast Fresno
Central CA reacts to Joe Biden being named president-elect
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Show More
Brothers arrested in connection to Tulare Co. double shooting
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Creek Fire: 379,729 acres burned, 70% contained
Live Election 2020 results and updates from Central CA
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
More TOP STORIES News