President Donald Trump

Trump heads to California next week for campaign fundraiser

President Donald Trump accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

LOS ANGELES -- President Donald Trump is returning to California next week for a campaign fundraiser that has premium tickets going for $150,000.

The April 5 event in Los Angeles will bring the Republican president back to the heavily Democratic state where Hillary Clinton handily beat him in the 2016 presidential election.

Tickets for a reception start at $15,000. That's according to an invitation paid for by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee of the president's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The chance to take a photo with the president will cost supporters $50,000.

The top-priced tickets include a roundtable discussion.

The trip comes shortly after the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which Attorney General William Barr said found no evidence of coordination between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumplos angelespresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Mueller report: What comes next?
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Where the investigations related to President Trump stand
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
TOP STORIES
Dos Palos man went swimming with friends but never returned to shore
Central Unified School District to build new high school campus
Fresno County officials approve 4-way stop at two deadly intersections
Clovis teen bitten by rattlesnake on hike hospitalized for two weeks
Beekeepers facing various challenges in 2019
Tulare DA: Army National Guard member molested student in classroom, car
Valley health experts see spike in late-season flu cases
Show More
Greyhound bus driver charged with felony DUI after Saturday crash
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
FPD launch gang operation in quick response to weekend violence
Former Selma High and Fresno FC soccer player passes away
Brothers file lawsuit against Tulare, accuse officials of sabotaging Mexican music festival
More TOP STORIES News