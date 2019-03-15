Politics

President Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order

President Donald Trump speaks about border security in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington.

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency on Friday, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding.

Flanked by law enforcement officials as well as the parents of children killed by people in the country illegally, Trump maintained that he is not through fighting for his signature campaign promise, which stands largely unfulfilled 18 months before voters decide whether to grant him another term.

Trump said: "It is a tremendous national emergency," adding, "our immigration system is stretched beyond the breaking point."

A dozen defecting Republicans joined Senate Democrats in approving the joint resolution on Thursday, which capped a week of confrontation with the White House as both parties in Congress strained to exert their power in new ways. It is unlikely that Congress will have the two-thirds majority required to override Trump's veto, though House Democrats have suggested they would try nonetheless.

Trump wants to use the emergency order to divert billions of federal dollars earmarked for defense spending toward the southern border wall. It still faces several legal challenges in federal court.

Trump is expected to issue his second veto in the coming weeks over a congressional resolution seeking to end U.S. backing for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen. The resolution was approved in the aftermath of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprepublicansborder wallsenateus worldpresident donald trumpcongress
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Fresno drug bust uncovers 5 kilos of meth, police say it came from Mexico
Serial arsonist accused of setting 4 laundry units on fire in Central Fresno
Fresno store owner appeals for help after being targeted repeatedly by vandals
Fresno man tried to set off bomb at Panera Bread but failed
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Show More
67-year-old man killed in rollover accident on Highway 99
Half a million Californians, billions in coastal real estate at risk of flooding: USGS
No plea deal for former soldier accused of murder
Local law enforcement groups call for a crackdown on illegal gun owners
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
More TOP STORIES News