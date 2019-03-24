Trump reacts to Mueller report findings: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure probe

Trump claimed the report found "there was no collusion with Russia, there was no obstruction." In fact, Mueller did not make a determination on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice in the Russia probe. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein determined that evidence gathered by Mueller was insufficient.
The summary does say Mueller did not find that the Trump campaign or its associates "conspired or coordinated" with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 election.
Click here to read the full letter Barr sent to Congress.
Trump also lashed out at the investigation, claiming without evidence that it was "an illegal takedown that failed." He spoke to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from a weekend at his private club in Florida.
The president earlier claimed "Complete and Total EXONERATION" in a celebratory tweet following the release of the summary.
No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019
