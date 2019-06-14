melania trump

Trump likens first lady 'Melania T' to 'Jackie O'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says his wife, first lady Melania Trump, is an icon on the same order of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Trump made the comparison Friday as he defended his decision to change the iconic Air Force One paint job devised under the former first lady's watch in the 1960s on the next version of the presidential aircraft due to enter service in 2024.

Trump tells "Fox & Friends," ''You know the baby blue doesn't fit with us," noting he plans to replace it with a darker navy and the gold stripe along the aircraft with one in red. He says: "That was Jackie O and that's good, but we have our own Jackie O today. It's called Melania."

Trump added, "We'll call it Melania T."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmelania trumppresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MELANIA TRUMP
New White House press secretary announced
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News