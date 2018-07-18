PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Donald Trump: New Air Force One to get red, white and blue makeover

President Trump says Air Force One is getting a patriotic makeover to include a red, white and blue paint job. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says Air Force One is getting a patriotic makeover.

Trump says the familiar baby blue color on the presidential aircraft will give way to a red-white-and-blue color scheme on updated models that could be delivered in time for a potential second term. The president made the announcement in a CBS News interview broadcast Tuesday.

Trump says he wondered, after reaching a deal with Boeing for the new aircraft, whether to stick with the baby blue color that's recognized worldwide.

RELATED: Trump reaches 'informal' deal with Boeing for new Air Force One planes

He says he decided against it. "Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's going to be top of the line, the top in the world, and it's going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate," Trump said.

Separately, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that the Air Force has awarded a "firm fixed-price" contract to Boeing to design, modify, test, certify and deliver two presidential "mission-ready" aircraft by 2024. They'll replace the current Boeing 747 versions used by the president, which are 31 years old.

Sanders said the contract sets the total price for the two completed aircraft at $3.9 billion. She said that represents a savings of more than $1.4 billion from the $5.3 billion initially proposed.

Trump tweeted in December 2016, after he was elected, that costs for the program were "out of control, more than $4 billion" and added, "cancel order!"

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg and Trump have met multiple times to discuss the Air Force One contract.
