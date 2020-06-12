Politics

President Trump's campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract COVID-19

President Trump's rally in Tulsa falls on Juneteenth
TULSA, Okla. -- The Trump campaign is protecting itself from lawsuits in case anyone gets the coronavirus from attending one of the president's rallies.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he will have an indoor rally in Tulsa on June 19, CNN reported.

RELATED: Black Tulsans call Trump Juneteenth rally plan 'a slap in the face'

But anyone who attends must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract COVID-19.

WATCH: LEGAL ANALYST DISCUSSES COVID-19 WAIVERS
EMBED More News Videos

Those who choose to attend President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally June 19 must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract COVID-19.



Those who plan to come must first RSVP for the event.

RELATED: Trump picks Tulsa for return of signature campaign rallies halted by coronavirus

When they register, they must also agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge "by attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Thursday the campaign said there will be safety precautions taken at the rally, but they did not give any specifics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomadonald trumpcoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprallycovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artists to paint 'Black Lives Matter' in front of City Hall
FUSD employee arrested for sexually assaulting child, police say
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
Video shows moments before theft at Fresno Co. home
Passenger found shot inside vehicle on Hwy 99 in Merced, CHP says
Fight between brothers leads to police chase across Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Fresno police searching for suspect vehicle possibly connected to May murder
Majority of Fresno Unified parents want their kids back in class
DUI driver crashes car into front yard of southeast Fresno home
1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid
Driver crashes car into utility pole in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News