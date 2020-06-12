President Trump's campaign says it can't be held liable if rally attendees contract COVID-19

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he will have an indoor rally in Tulsa on June 19, CNN reported.
But anyone who attends must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract COVID-19.
Those who plan to come must first RSVP for the event.
When they register, they must also agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge "by attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."
Thursday the campaign said there will be safety precautions taken at the rally, but they did not give any specifics.