Politics

President Trump reschedules Tulsa campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months to a day later so it won't conflict with the Juneteenth observance of the end of slavery in the United States.

Trump had scheduled the rally - his first since early March - for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Black leaders said it was offensive for Trump to pick that day and that place, a city that in 1921 was the site of a fiery and orchestrated white-on-black attack.



Trump tweeted late Friday, "Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday."





He said he is moving the rally to June 20 "to honor their requests."

Trump's signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people but have been on hiatus since March 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsoklahomawashington d.c.2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprallyjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA nail salons will open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening
100 firefighters battle brush fire near Pine Flat Lake
Fresno Police say shootings have risen by 30% during COVID-19 pandemic
Anger, Action, Answers: A Central California Conversation
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia CHP: Driver left deadly crash scene, told officers car was stolen
Bars, wineries reopen as Fresno seeks balance between financial and public health
Show More
Dust causes multi-vehicle crashes on Hwy 41 in Fresno
Local family entertainment businesses frustrated over delay in reopening
Kings Co. deputy shot in Paso Robles returns home
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno, police say
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death, 4 officers wounded
More TOP STORIES News