u.s. & world

Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with Sweden's prime minister Saturday about jailed rapper A$AP Rocky and "offered to personally vouch for his bail," a hollow offer in a criminal justice system that doesn't include bail.

Trump tweeted that during "a very good call" with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, he also "assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk." The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist has been in custody since early this month over an alleged fight.




While not an option in Sweden, bail is common in the United States. A defendant is allowed to post an amount of money set by the court to guarantee the defendant will appear for trial if he or she is freed pending those proceedings.

Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, the president had said in a Friday tweet that he would intervene to try to free Rocky, whose real name is Rakim May.

"Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!" Trump wrote Saturday after speaking with Lofven.

The prime minister's press secretary, Toni Eriksson, confirmed hours later that Lofven and Trump had a conversation that "was friendly and respectful and lasted about 20 minutes."

Lofven "made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts," Eriksson said in a statement. "He underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."

The two leaders may have a follow-up call, "but nothing has been booked or planned," she said.

Lofven had issued a statement earlier Saturday saying he would be glad to speak with Trump about A$AP Rocky's detention but giving the same warning about his government's unwillingness to interfere.

"I understand that President Trump has a personal interest in the case," the prime minister said before they spoke. "He has expressed the desire for a conversation with me, which is certainly positive."

Rocky has been behind bars while Swedish police investigate the fight in Stockholm he allegedly was in before appearing at a music festival. Videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.

Other recording artists have spoken on his behalf, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskim kardashiankanye westentertainmentrappermusic newsu.s. & worldswedenpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News